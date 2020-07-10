Florence Matura Schumal, 89, passed away on July 4, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley in Tempe, AZ. She was born on August 22, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois, to Stanley and Josephine [Rusnak) Matura.



Florence is survived by her spouse Michael, Sr. of Phoenix, AZ; her daughter Lynne (Charlita Shelton) of Phoenix, AZ and her son Michael, Jr. of San Tan Valley, AZ; her sister Nancy (Larry O'Meara) from Lockport, IL, her grandchildren Matthew and Michael Schumal III of San Tan Valley, AZ and her nieces and nephews and other relatives.





