Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Florence O'Brien
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Church
191 Linden Street
Winnetka, IL
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Church,
191 Linden Street
Winnetka, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence O'Brien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence O'Brien Obituary
Florence O'Brien nee Colnon age 93 of Kenilworth. Beloved wife of the late William T. O'Brien; loving mother of Doug, Brian, Keith and the late Mark O'Brien; dear grandmother of Mariah O'Brien- Serviss (Sean Serviss), Raurie (Jacob) Birch, Carleigh O'Brien (Kale Rife), Chelsea (Lee) Mynhardt, Alexei and Luke O'Brien and the late Burke and Tommy O'Brien; great-grandmother of 7. Visitation Friday August 2, 2019 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Church, 191 Linden Street Winnetka, Illinois 60093. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Evanston. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Burke O'Brien Memorial Fund, c/o Deep Water Experimental Education Project, P.O. Box 205, Westport, New York 12993. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now