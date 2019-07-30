|
|
Florence O'Brien nee Colnon age 93 of Kenilworth. Beloved wife of the late William T. O'Brien; loving mother of Doug, Brian, Keith and the late Mark O'Brien; dear grandmother of Mariah O'Brien- Serviss (Sean Serviss), Raurie (Jacob) Birch, Carleigh O'Brien (Kale Rife), Chelsea (Lee) Mynhardt, Alexei and Luke O'Brien and the late Burke and Tommy O'Brien; great-grandmother of 7. Visitation Friday August 2, 2019 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Church, 191 Linden Street Winnetka, Illinois 60093. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Evanston. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Burke O'Brien Memorial Fund, c/o Deep Water Experimental Education Project, P.O. Box 205, Westport, New York 12993. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019