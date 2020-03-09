|
(nee Pignato) Beloved wife of Patrick; loving mother of Nicole Doria; beloved daughter of the late John and Marie Pignato; dear sister of the late Sam (the late Viola) Pignato, the late Concetta Delfino, Angeline (Paul) Shurchay, John Jr. (Barbara) Pignato, Esther Strzyzynski, Mary (the late Dennis) Korpan, and Mario (the late Jean) Pignato, fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Services Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to Nativity of Our Lord Church Mass 10 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donation to Gift of Hope (giftofhope.org) appreciated. For info (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com
