Florence Prendergast Abbinanti
Florence Prendergast Abbinanti, age 100. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Abbinanti and the late William Prendergast. Loving mother of John (Mary) and Bradley (Albena Wozny) Prendergast. Dear grandmother of Timothy (Shannon Doran) Prendergast, Katy Prendergast and Nicole Wozny. Great-grandmother of the late Ivy Prendergast. Great-aunt of Edwin (Rene) Hendrickson, Philip (Carol) Hendrickson and Michael (Deborah Bullwinkle) Erlenbaugh. Cousin of many in the Isle of Man and elsewhere. Visitation Sunday 2:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. (FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED. ATTENDANCE IS 50 AT A TIME). Family and friends will meet Monday at Morgan Park Presbyterian Church 2017 W. 110th. Street Chicago for 10 am Service. Int. St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North American Manx Association 10251 S. Bell Ave. Chicago, Il 60643. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
SEP
14
Service
10:00 AM
Morgan Park Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
