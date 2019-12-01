|
Beloved wife of the late Oliver Carlson. Loving mother of Drake Carlson and Vanessa Carlson. Dear sister of the late Dolores Burke. Cherished aunt of Nadine, James, Christopher and the late Timothy. Florence was a long time member of the Franklin Park Woman's Club. She was an avid gardener and kindled the flame of gardening with many others. in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the , Greater Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Visitation Monday, December 2, 2019, from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Funeral service Tuesday, December 3, 2019 10:00 am at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home, 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. For information please call (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019