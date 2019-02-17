|
|
Florence Badke Rasmussen, a longtime resident of Mayslake Village in Oak Brook, passed away on February 8, 2019. Beloved mother of Carol (the late Wesley Tim) Ladwig, the late Jerry and the late David Rasmussen. Fond grandmother of James Edward (Emily) Whittinghill, Curt (Karla) Whittinghill, and Dannielle (Jon) Alderman. Great grandmother to Caitlyn, Adam and Samuel. Florence was a retired telephone supervisor at Michael Reese Hospital for many years. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 21 at Our Lady's Chapel Mayslake Village, 1801 35th St. Oak Brook, IL 60523. Private interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mayslake Village in Oak Brook, https://www.mayslake.com/donate/#Purchase or boystown.org/donate. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or WWP<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
owellfuneraldirectors.com" target="_new" rel="nofollow">wowellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019