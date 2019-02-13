Florence Rosalyn Landsman Mandell, (96), died on February 11, 2019. Bubs, as she was known by all, was the devoted and caring wife of Seymour Mandell, who died 10 years ago this month, the mother of Alan (Vicky Shick), Richard (Martha Gray), and Anne (Guillermo Haro), the grandmother of Brooke (Asher Dordek), Jonah, Seth, Asaf, Zeev, and the great grandmother of Menucha and Ezra. Bubs was the daughter of Sadelle (Kaplan) and Benjamin Landsman, the sister of the late Jerome Landsman (Claire), and the aunt, cousin and dear friend to so many. Bubs, a fine pianist, loved music, especially following in the family tradition, the opera, cherished her gardens, baked and baked, and, above all, was dedicated to her family (and the net was large). Florence Mandell was a graduate of Northwestern University (B.A. and M.A.), started a school for toddlers with her husband, worked with children with learning challenges at Orchard School, was the first principal of the Temple Judea Sunday school, and was an active participant in a million school-related activities over many decades. Together, we will remember her rich and wonderful life at 10:00 am on Thursday at Chicago Jewish Funerals: 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Zion Gardens Cemetery. Those wishing to do so can make a donation in her name to People's Music School – (https://peoplesmusicschool.org), Rebuild Foundation – (https://rebuild-foundation.org) or WFMT – (http://www.wfmt.com). Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary