Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Mandell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Rosalyn Mandell

Obituary Condolences

Florence Rosalyn Mandell Obituary
Florence Rosalyn Landsman Mandell, (96), died on February 11, 2019. Bubs, as she was known by all, was the devoted and caring wife of Seymour Mandell, who died 10 years ago this month, the mother of Alan (Vicky Shick), Richard (Martha Gray), and Anne (Guillermo Haro), the grandmother of Brooke (Asher Dordek), Jonah, Seth, Asaf, Zeev, and the great grandmother of Menucha and Ezra. Bubs was the daughter of Sadelle (Kaplan) and Benjamin Landsman, the sister of the late Jerome Landsman (Claire), and the aunt, cousin and dear friend to so many. Bubs, a fine pianist, loved music, especially following in the family tradition, the opera, cherished her gardens, baked and baked, and, above all, was dedicated to her family (and the net was large). Florence Mandell was a graduate of Northwestern University (B.A. and M.A.), started a school for toddlers with her husband, worked with children with learning challenges at Orchard School, was the first principal of the Temple Judea Sunday school, and was an active participant in a million school-related activities over many decades. Together, we will remember her rich and wonderful life at 10:00 am on Thursday at Chicago Jewish Funerals: 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Zion Gardens Cemetery. Those wishing to do so can make a donation in her name to People's Music School – (https://peoplesmusicschool.org), Rebuild Foundation – (https://rebuild-foundation.org) or WFMT – (http://www.wfmt.com). Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now