|
|
Florence Ross (nee Rutkowski) passed away October 14, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. She had been married over 40 years to the late Warren Ross. Born in Chicago, she was the daughter of Walter & Anna and the beloved mother of sons Steven and his wife Karen, Brian and his wife Carol, Donald and his wife Mary and daughter Janet and her husband Peter. She was also the grandmother of Breana, Britany, Connor, Craig, Kelli & Katelyn Ross; Nicholas and his wife Ladona, Christina, & Jennifer Stathopoulos; and Erika Robuck. Great grandmother to Emmitt Robuck & Jason Stathopoulos. Nie Nie was also beloved by her many nieces & nephews.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 24th, at 11:00 am at Florence's church for the past 35 years, All Saints Lutheran Church at 15649 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ. Memorial donations can be made to All Saints.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019