Florence Rumsas "Flo", age 87 of Plainfield, IL., passed away Thursday February 28, 2019. Loving aunt of James (late Frances) Matual; dearest sister of the late Katherine (late James) Matual and the late Marie (late William) Young; cherished great-aunt of Linda (Rory) Anderson, Mark (Patricia) Matual, Susan (Pete) Danet, David (Sandra) Matual and Lisa Matual and great-great aunt of nine. Visitation Friday March 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., funeral service Saturday March 9, 2019 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Romeoville, IL. for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery, Chicago, IL.For information 815-886-2323. andersonmemorialhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019