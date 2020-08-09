1/1
Florence S. Kind
Florence S. Kind, nee Sax, 84, of Deerfield. Wife of the late Merwyn "Skip" Kind; mother of Randie (Louis) Bruno and Alex (late Marcy) Kind; grandma of Kelsey (boyfriend Chris Battaglia) Kind, Zachary Kind, and Rachel (fiance Hunter Whitten) Bruno; sister of Harry (Patty) Sax. Due to current health conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marine Corps League, 3619 Jefferson Hwy, Suite 115, Stafford, VA 22554. For funeral info: 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 6, 2020
SHE WAS SUCH A WONDERFUL PERSON AND LONGTIME FRIEND.
I WILL MISS HER,BUT ALL THE FUN TIMES WE HAD WILL ALWAYS STAY WITH ME.
REST IN PEACE FLO
EVEY SIMON
Friend
August 4, 2020
My deepest condolences to all the children and grandchildren. In the short time that I became friends with Flo, I grew to love her, admire her courage and strength. Flo was thoughtful and so giving, always worrying
about my well being. We shared all our meals together and Flo always had wonderful stories about her Skip and their travels, the restaurants they enjoyed, and all the sports she had accomplished. I will miss my friend!
Sharon Kanter
Friend
