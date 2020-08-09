My deepest condolences to all the children and grandchildren. In the short time that I became friends with Flo, I grew to love her, admire her courage and strength. Flo was thoughtful and so giving, always worrying

about my well being. We shared all our meals together and Flo always had wonderful stories about her Skip and their travels, the restaurants they enjoyed, and all the sports she had accomplished. I will miss my friend!

Sharon Kanter

Friend