Florence S. Kind, nee Sax, 84, of Deerfield. Wife of the late Merwyn "Skip" Kind; mother of Randie (Louis) Bruno and Alex (late Marcy) Kind; grandma of Kelsey (boyfriend Chris Battaglia) Kind, Zachary Kind, and Rachel (fiance Hunter Whitten) Bruno; sister of Harry (Patty) Sax. Due to current health conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marine Corps League, 3619 Jefferson Hwy, Suite 115, Stafford, VA 22554. For funeral info: 847-256-5700.