Loving wife of the late Aldo Sampaolesi; devoted mother of Kristina (Sarantis) Kostopoulos; cherished grandmother of Alexander Kostopoulos; fond sister of the late Jennie (the late Phillip) Bonafede and the late Rigo (the late Clara) Arrigoni; dear sister in law of the late Amedea (the late Carl) Pesaresi, the late Blanche (the late Zach) Pellonari, the late Evelyn (the late Louis) Massacesi, the late Elda (the late Regilio) Mercati and the late Adel (the late Henry) Niezgoda; fond Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
At almost 95, Florence led a long and exemplary life as an independent woman, wife, mother and friend. She has left us and finally has returned to the arms of her lifelong love, Aldo. She will be deeply missed.
For information please contact Morizzo Funeral Home at 847.752.6444.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020