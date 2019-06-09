|
|
Florence V. Czekaj, age 91, of Burr Ridge, formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Czekaj. Loving mother of Edward A. (Donna) Czekaj. Devoted grandmother of Michael (Emily) and Daniel Czekaj. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Veronica Riner; her siblings, Margaret (Charles) Gudziunas, Quenton (Dora) Riner, Irene (Joseph) Priesser, and Martin Riner. Fond aunt and friend of many. Visitation 3 to 9pm Wednesday, June 12th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Chapel Prayers 10am Thursday, June 13th starting from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs for 11am Mass. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Thomas Hospice. For Funeral Information: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019