Florence V. Firlit nee Spuler age 101, beloved wife of the late Joseph Firlit; loving mother of Geri Epstein and Daniel (Sharon) Firlit; devoted grandmother of Jared (Leslie) Epstein, Avery Epstein, Daniel II (Randa) Firlit, Jason (Heidi) Firlit and Kenneth (Erica) Firlit; cherished great grandmother of Colton, Beau, Lars, Russell, Gabe, Alexis, Brayden and Brooklyn; dearest sister of the late Helen (Steve) Capek, Margie Spicka and Josephine (Joe) Hodorski; dear sister-in-law of Mike Spicka; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 9:00 A.M. until time of prayers 10:45 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 to St Mary Church Mass 11:30 A.M. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019