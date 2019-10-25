Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:45 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
St Mary Church
Resources
Florence V. Firlit Obituary
Florence V. Firlit nee Spuler age 101, beloved wife of the late Joseph Firlit; loving mother of Geri Epstein and Daniel (Sharon) Firlit; devoted grandmother of Jared (Leslie) Epstein, Avery Epstein, Daniel II (Randa) Firlit, Jason (Heidi) Firlit and Kenneth (Erica) Firlit; cherished great grandmother of Colton, Beau, Lars, Russell, Gabe, Alexis, Brayden and Brooklyn; dearest sister of the late Helen (Steve) Capek, Margie Spicka and Josephine (Joe) Hodorski; dear sister-in-law of Mike Spicka; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 9:00 A.M. until time of prayers 10:45 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 to St Mary Church Mass 11:30 A.M. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019
