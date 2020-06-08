A wonderful soul. My wife Dana, our daughter Danielle and I thoroughly enjoyed her presence, her common sense and her love of life. She loves her family and often said that she would do it all over again.

This was shocking news and we thank God for the opportunity to have met an angel on earth and to have spent one on one time together with her.

May God Bless her soul.

Mario, Dana and Danielle Abdennour

