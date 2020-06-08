A wonderful soul. My wife Dana, our daughter Danielle and I thoroughly enjoyed her presence, her common sense and her love of life. She loves her family and often said that she would do it all over again.
This was shocking news and we thank God for the opportunity to have met an angel on earth and to have spent one on one time together with her.
May God Bless her soul.
Mario, Dana and Danielle Abdennour
Castle Harbour Drive U-3
978-505-1969
Florence W. Hildebrand, 92, of Oak Park, IL, Fontana, WI, and Naples, FL. Peacefully on May 29. Devoted wife of 65 years of Arthur "Jack" Hildebrand (deceased). Leaves behind children Barbara, Tom, Mary Ellen, Joanne, Jack, Phil, Marjory, Susan and Gary, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial Mass to be determined.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.