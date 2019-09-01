Home

Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
111 S. Hubbard St.
Algonquin, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
111 S. Hubbard St.
Algonquin, IL
Florence Wolek


1927 - 2019
Florence Wolek Obituary
Florence C. Wolek, 92, of Algonquin, was born July 31, 1927 and passed away peacefully to the care of our Lord on Sun., Aug. 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of the late Walter and Angeline (nee Kilian) Dziurgot; devoted wife of the late, Richard Wolek; loving mother of Richard W. (the late Paula), Kenneth (Susan), Nancy (Ray) Mills, Brian (Kristie) Wolek; cherished grandma of Kathleen Chantrey, Tom (Sheri) Wolek, Matthew (Renee) Mills, Emily Mills, Joe Wolek, Andrew Wolek, Alex (Megan) Wolek, Jim Long and Bobbi Long and the late Amy Marie Mills; great-grandma of Kaitlyn Chantrey, Kelly and Christopher Wolek; dear aunt of many. Visitation will be 4 until 8 PM, Tues., Sept. 3, at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Route 176) Crystal Lake. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Wed. Sept. 4 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 111 S. Hubbard St., Algonquin, Il, where there will be a second visitation held from 10 AM until the time of mass. Burial will follow in River Valley Memorial Gardens Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in West Dundee. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family for masses. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For full obituary and online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
