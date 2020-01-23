|
|
Florence B. Sikora Yager, 101, died peacefully on January 15, 2020 in Bloomington, IL. Born on July 15, 1918, the fourth of six children, to John and Mary Walpereusz Boguslawski in Bridgeport on Chicago's Southside. When she was 16, the family moved to Brighton Park where Florence lived for the next 81 years, moving to Bloomington when she was 95.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband of 26 years, Albin Sikora; their son Thomas E. Sikora; and her nephew/stepson Robert E. Bogus. Also preceded by her second husband, Antone Yager; and all of her siblings, Edward, John, Raymond, Frances and Ben. Dear friends Eleanor Orr and Ralph Rampage also preceded her in death.
Florence is survived by her daughter, Carol Sikora Mayer; her devoted son-in-law Edward F. Mayer, and grandson Michael P. Mayer, as well as numerous beloved nephews and nieces. Additional details of Florence's life and achievements may be found on the Wolniak FH website.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pioneering Women of Ignatius Tuition Assistance Fund in memory of Florence Sikora Yager at Saint Ignatius College Prep. Donations may be mailed to Saint Ignatius c/o David Stephens at 1076 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60608 or made on-line at http://invest.ignatius.org/florenceyager.
Visitation and Funeral Saturday from 8:00am to 11:00am at the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME 5700 S. Pulaski Rd with prayers at 11:00am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For Info: (773) 767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020