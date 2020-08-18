1/
Florencio Barrera
Florencio Barrera, 96, beloved husband of the late Hermelinda, nee Garza; devoted father of Jose Luis (Doris) Barrera and the late Gloria (the late Joseph) Krajniak; proud Papa Lencho of Ken (Sheilah), Matthew (Reese), Robert (June), and Christopher (Gabrielle) Krajniak, Kari (Kory) Horstman, Daniel and Michael Barrera; Great-Papa Lencho of Daniel, Charlotte, Madeline, Lucille and Maxine. Florencio was one of 12 children and is survived by his sister Olga Maldonado; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, 9:00 AM until time of prayers 11:00 AM at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave., Lisle, IL 60532 to St. Joan of Arc Church. Mass 11:30 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Lifelong loyal Cubs fan. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org) will be appreciated. Info 630-964-9392 or www.blake-lambfuneralhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
AUG
20
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Memories & Condolences

