Florentine "Florence" Kenney, nee Laskowski, age 96, beloved wife for 60 years to the late James W. Kenney (2007). Loving mother of Kathy (Doug) Klang and the late James M. Kenney. Cherished grandmother of Stephen and Danny Klang. Dear sister of Raymond Lasky, James Laskowski, and the late Dolores LaBuda, Alice, Edward and Thomas Lasky. Dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church 13350 S. LaGrange Road, Orland Park, IL from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Palos Community Hospital Hospice, 15295 E. 127th St., Lemont, IL 60439 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019