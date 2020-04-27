|
Florian A. Dodge (b. 2-16-26) or Orland Park passed away on April 24, 2020, from COVID-19. Beloved husband of Bernice for 69 years; devoted father of Sandy O'Malley (husband Jack O'Malley, deceased), Kenneth (wife Claudia Jones), and Robert (wife Alice Dodge); admired grandfather of 11, and revered great-grandfather of 19. WWII Navy veteran. Taught 10,000 St Rita High school students over 42 years. Hero to all. No memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers, Florian's wish was that donations be made to St. Rita of Cascia High School (7740 S. Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60620-5867 or to www.stritahs.com/donate) to provided tuition assistance for financially challenged young men desiring a quality Catholic education.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 27, 2020