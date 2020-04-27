Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Florian Dodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florian A. Dodge


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florian A. Dodge Obituary
Florian A. Dodge (b. 2-16-26) or Orland Park passed away on April 24, 2020, from COVID-19. Beloved husband of Bernice for 69 years; devoted father of Sandy O'Malley (husband Jack O'Malley, deceased), Kenneth (wife Claudia Jones), and Robert (wife Alice Dodge); admired grandfather of 11, and revered great-grandfather of 19. WWII Navy veteran. Taught 10,000 St Rita High school students over 42 years. Hero to all. No memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers, Florian's wish was that donations be made to St. Rita of Cascia High School (7740 S. Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60620-5867 or to www.stritahs.com/donate) to provided tuition assistance for financially challenged young men desiring a quality Catholic education.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -