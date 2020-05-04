After a long life, Florian peacefully passed on April 25, 2020. He was cared for by kind heroes at the Sheridan Assisted Living Center in Park Ridge IL. He was surrounded by his loving children, Robert (Kristy) Mizones and Lynne (Ken) Gotsch and his grandchildren – Melissa, Timothy, Rachel, and Christopher. Preceded in death by his loving wife Mel (Imelda), his brother Stanley & Yvette Mizones and sister Juanita & Richard Bobek. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War. We will remember his kindness and legacy of being generous to all those in the service industries.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store