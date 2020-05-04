Florian Joseph Mizones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a long life, Florian peacefully passed on April 25, 2020. He was cared for by kind heroes at the Sheridan Assisted Living Center in Park Ridge IL. He was surrounded by his loving children, Robert (Kristy) Mizones and Lynne (Ken) Gotsch and his grandchildren – Melissa, Timothy, Rachel, and Christopher. Preceded in death by his loving wife Mel (Imelda), his brother Stanley & Yvette Mizones and sister Juanita & Richard Bobek. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War. We will remember his kindness and legacy of being generous to all those in the service industries.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 4 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved