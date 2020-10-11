Florinda (Nuñez) Gonzalez, beloved wife of Artemio R. Gonzalez, loving mother of Edgar Nuñez Gonzalez (Norma), Michelle Gonzalez Lopez (Juan Mario) died peacefully in her home on October 5, 2020 in North Riverside, Illinois at the age of 66. Cherished Grandmother of Julian Exavier Gonzalez, Mateo Samuel Lopez and Lucas Andres Lopez. Daughter to Guillermo Nuñez and Celia (Murillo) Nuñez. Dear sister of Josefina Guzman, Miguel Nuñez, Maria Toscano, Guillermina Ruiz, Javier Nuñez, Guillermo "Memo" Nuñez, Martin Nuñez. Born September 23, 1954 en San Jose, Guanajuato, Mexico. Dedicated housewife and stay-at-home mother for 40 years. Florinda loved music, dancing and cherished her role as a grandmother. Burial service Monday, October 12 at 11:30 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store