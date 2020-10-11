1/2
Florinda Nuñez Gonzalez
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florinda (Nuñez) Gonzalez, beloved wife of Artemio R. Gonzalez, loving mother of Edgar Nuñez Gonzalez (Norma), Michelle Gonzalez Lopez (Juan Mario) died peacefully in her home on October 5, 2020 in North Riverside, Illinois at the age of 66. Cherished Grandmother of Julian Exavier Gonzalez, Mateo Samuel Lopez and Lucas Andres Lopez. Daughter to Guillermo Nuñez and Celia (Murillo) Nuñez. Dear sister of Josefina Guzman, Miguel Nuñez, Maria Toscano, Guillermina Ruiz, Javier Nuñez, Guillermo "Memo" Nuñez, Martin Nuñez. Born September 23, 1954 en San Jose, Guanajuato, Mexico. Dedicated housewife and stay-at-home mother for 40 years. Florinda loved music, dancing and cherished her role as a grandmother. Burial service Monday, October 12 at 11:30 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Burial
11:30 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved