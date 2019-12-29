|
|
Florrie Brown Siegel, age 104. Beloved wife of the late Albert Brown and the late Mandel Siegel and his caring children Morton Siegel and Sue Shames. Loving mother of Vicki (Tom) Horwich and the late Martin Brown. Proud grandmother of Jamie (David) Thompson, Douglas Horwich and Dustin Brown. Cherished great grandmother of Lyla Thompson and Zoe Thompson. She will be remembered for her love of family, her beautiful smile, her loving kindness, and her positive outlook on life. Private family service was held and Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, January 12th, at noon at Northmoor Country Club, 820 Edgewood Road, Highland Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Thresholds, 4101 N. Ravenswood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019