Florrie Hershkowitz (nee Gootrad), age 90, passed away peacefully on January 25th. Her last few weeks were spent surrounded by loving friends and family. Fiercely independent, active and involved in the community, she was known and loved as a North Shore real estate broker over the last 40 years. Beloved wife for 62 years of the late Arthur D. Hershkowitz. Cherished mother of Larry (Susan) Herst, Barbara (Richard) Helfand and Joanne (Harry) Gold. Devoted grandmother of Ben, Alex, Charles, Carly, Liza, Betsy, Rachel and Freddy. Dear sister of Harold (Bobbie) Gootrad and the late David (Muriel) Gootrad. Private interment at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Donations in Florrie's memory can be made to the VA. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020