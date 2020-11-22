1/1
Floyd A. Mittleman
Floyd A. Mittleman, 89, died on November 17th. He leaves three children, Paul (Michael Calcagno), Kim Thavis (Tim), and Holly Dain (Randolph, deceased); four beloved grandchildren, Joshua, Benjamin, Peter, and Joseph; three great-grandchildren; and his brother, Allen. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Tobi. Floyd lived his entire life in Chicago. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, Wright Junior College, and Northern Illinois University. He served as an officer in the United States Navy and later received his M.S. and Ph.D. from Northwestern University. He worked many years as a teacher at Evanston High School, a clinical professor at Northwestern University and a lecturer at Roosevelt University. Later he served as the Department Head of the science department for Glenbrook North High School where he retired in 1990. During his working years, he was also a committed activist for social justice issues such as integration and gay rights. Throughout his active retirement, he enjoyed many interests including opera, theater, and the arts. He demonstrated an extraordinary intellectual curiosity, participated in many social activities, and was an avid joke teller. May his memory be a blessing. Services will be private. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
November 20, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief.
D T
