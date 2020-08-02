1/1
Floyd B. Manilow
Floyd B. Manilow, age 91. Beloved husband for over 50 years to the late Elaine, nee Goldman; cherished father of Andrew (Caliz) Manilow, Paul (Cheryl) Manilow and Lynn (Jonathan) Appleton; devoted grandfather of Ethan, Kayla and Michael; dear brother of the late Sheldon Manilow; devoted son of the late Louis and Rae Manilow. Private family graveside services are necessary, however family and friends that want to view the funeral can do so on Monday, August 3rd, 10:30 am at Floyd's web-page on www.mitzvahfunerals.com live, or any time after the funeral. Contributions in Floyd's name to Emanuel Congregation

www.emanuelcong.org/copy-of-donate-tzedakah would be appreciated. There will be shiva, but appointments are necessary due to the pandemic. Please go to https://bit.ly/3hS1BEr to sign up for a time slot. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824)



Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral
10:00 AM
Floyd's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com
July 31, 2020
Elliot S. Brown
Friend
