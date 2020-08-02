Floyd B. Manilow, age 91. Beloved husband for over 50 years to the late Elaine, nee Goldman; cherished father of Andrew (Caliz) Manilow, Paul (Cheryl) Manilow and Lynn (Jonathan) Appleton; devoted grandfather of Ethan, Kayla and Michael; dear brother of the late Sheldon Manilow; devoted son of the late Louis and Rae Manilow. Private family graveside services are necessary, however family and friends that want to view the funeral can do so on Monday, August 3rd, 10:30 am at Floyd's web-page on www.mitzvahfunerals.com
live, or any time after the funeral. Contributions in Floyd's name to Emanuel Congregation www.emanuelcong.org/copy-of-donate-tzedakah
would be appreciated. There will be shiva, but appointments are necessary due to the pandemic. Please go to https://bit.ly/3hS1BEr
to sign up for a time slot. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824)