Beloved husband of the late Marlene (nee Kelly); loving father of Jefferson (Katy) Saunders, Sandra (Frank) Heredia, Robert Scanlon and the late Darlene Moffat, Elizabeth Gentry and Laura Obert; proud and cherished grandfather of 19 and great grandfather of 21. WW II Navy Veteran and long-time bartender known as the "Mayor of Southport." Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. Funeral service Saturday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019