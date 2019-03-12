Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd B. Saunders

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Floyd B. Saunders Obituary
Beloved husband of the late Marlene (nee Kelly); loving father of Jefferson (Katy) Saunders, Sandra (Frank) Heredia, Robert Scanlon and the late Darlene Moffat, Elizabeth Gentry and Laura Obert; proud and cherished grandfather of 19 and great grandfather of 21. WW II Navy Veteran and long-time bartender known as the "Mayor of Southport." Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. Funeral service Saturday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now