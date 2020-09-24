1/
Floyd C. Stone
Floyd C. Stone, age 74, of Burr Ridge. Beloved husband of Kathleen Stone for a wonderful 53 years. Loving father of James (Michelle) Stone. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Hilda Stone and sister, Daryl. Floyd lived a life-long passion for global travel through his successful career in logistics and supply chain and his extensive world-wide adventurous excursions. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at St. Cletus Church, 600 W. 55th St, LaGrange on Monday, September 28th for 10:00am Funeral Mass. Group limit of 80 is set and family has partnered with the church to establish and enforce strict social distancing guidelines. Masks required. All guests must register for Mass at signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DA9AB2CA6FECE9-floyd by Friday, September 25th. Please arrive a few minutes early to check in. Unregistered guests will not be permitted into the church. A graveside service will follow at Bronswood Cemetery, 3805 Madison St., Oak Brook at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Floyd's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
