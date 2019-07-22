Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 336-0127
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
8:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
Floyd Ehlers Obituary
Floyd Ehlers, age 76, died Saturday July 20, 2019. He was the president of Ehlers and Juhrend Enterprises Inc., and a local contractor in Lake County for approximately 40 years.

Husband of Carla Ehlers for 37 years. Father of Lindsay (Matt) Lambdin. Grandfather of Analee, Everett and Jaxson. Preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Ann Ehlers.

Floyd served as a Green Beret during the Vietnam War, and was proud to serve his country. He had a degree in electrical engineering and metallurgy. He loved animals, spending time in the garden, collecting antiques, food and cheering for Notre Dame football.

Memorial Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4-8 PM at Marsh Funeral Home , 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Prayer service will conclude the visitation.

Donations can be made to Save-A-Pet at www.saveapetil.org or Best Friends Society at https://utah.bestfriends.org/get-involved/donate

For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019
