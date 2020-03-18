Home

Floyd J. Deyo

Floyd J. Deyo Obituary
Floyd J. Deyo, age 80, of Worth, IL, passed away on March 13, 2020.

Floyd is the husband to Heather (nee Coyle) Deyo; father to Kimberlee (Kurt) Ruckersfeldt, Kelly Deyo, Tracey (Chris) Haack, Jennifer Deyo, Stephanie (Mike) Fronczak; grandfather to 11; great-grandfather to three; brother to the late Charmaine Steves, the late Charles (Paula) Deyo, the late Joyce Linscott, the late Joan Wilcox, and Jim Nicholson; uncle to many.

Mr. Deyo was a Math teacher and a football, wrestling, and track and field coach at Argo High School for 36 years.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2020
