Floyd J. Deyo, age 80, of Worth, IL, passed away on March 13, 2020.
Floyd is the husband to Heather (nee Coyle) Deyo; father to Kimberlee (Kurt) Ruckersfeldt, Kelly Deyo, Tracey (Chris) Haack, Jennifer Deyo, Stephanie (Mike) Fronczak; grandfather to 11; great-grandfather to three; brother to the late Charmaine Steves, the late Charles (Paula) Deyo, the late Joyce Linscott, the late Joan Wilcox, and Jim Nicholson; uncle to many.
Mr. Deyo was a Math teacher and a football, wrestling, and track and field coach at Argo High School for 36 years.
Private family services will be conducted.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2020