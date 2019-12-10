|
Floyd R. Foster, age 81; beloved husband of Mary Lou Foster, nee Polich; loving father of Whitney (Jim) Munro; cherished papa of Sterling, Powell, and Landon Munro; dear brother of Joan (the late Bob) Mallek, Joyce (Herb) Habermann, and the late Mildred (the late Joseph) Koncel, and Ken (the late Evelyn) Foster. Memorial Visitation, Thursday, December 12th 3:00 PM to 8:30 PM, with sharing of memories at 7:30 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downes Grove. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019