Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Floyd R. Foster Obituary
Floyd R. Foster, age 81; beloved husband of Mary Lou Foster, nee Polich; loving father of Whitney (Jim) Munro; cherished papa of Sterling, Powell, and Landon Munro; dear brother of Joan (the late Bob) Mallek, Joyce (Herb) Habermann, and the late Mildred (the late Joseph) Koncel, and Ken (the late Evelyn) Foster. Memorial Visitation, Thursday, December 12th 3:00 PM to 8:30 PM, with sharing of memories at 7:30 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downes Grove. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019
