Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Waldheim Jewish Cemetery
1400 S. Des Plaines Ave.
Forest Park, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Chicago Sinai Congregation
15 W. Delaware Place
Chicago, IL
View Map
Floyd Whellan

Floyd Whellan, age 82. Beloved husband of Judy nee Wright. Loving father of Michael (Margaret Menicucci), David (Elizabeth Cohen) and Rebecca (Philip) Susser. Proud grandfather of Alexis, Cara, Hannah, Jane, Nathan, Julia, Allison, and Leo. Brother of Donald (Tanya). Floyd was a real mensch. He proudly graduated from The City College of New York (BA) and the University of Illinois (MA). He went on to a successful career as a human resource executive in the communications industry. Floyd proudly served as president of two synagogues and the Jewish Family Service in San Antonio. He loved people and opened his heart to family, friends, and strangers. He set an example for all of us of "a life well lived." Graveside service Friday 10AM at Waldheim, Jewish Cemetery, 1400 S. Des Plaines Ave., Forest Park, IL with a memorial service to follow, 12PM at Chicago Sinai Congregation, 15 W. Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60610. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The City College of New York, https://giving.ccny.cuny.edu/page.aspx?pid=298 or JUF, www.juf.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
