Floyd Wilson, age 90, of Harrisburg, passed away at 10:10 AM, Friday, November 22, 2019 at his residence.
Floyd was born on November 22, 1929, in Glenwood, Illinois, to the late Clyde and Kathryn (Kennedy) Wilson. On September 17, 1955 he married JoAnn Barnes and she preceded him in death on June 6, 2007. He was formerly the Superintendent of Public Works for the City of Oakbrook, Illinois.
Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Skyline Memorial Park in Monee, Illinois. Pastor Kim Lee Brown will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisburg American Legion.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019