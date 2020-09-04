Fotini Lazos

Fotini "Faye" Lazos, 75, of Atlanta, GA and Rhodos, Greece, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Chicago, IL. Faye is survived by her son Stavros (Tracey) Lazos, grandchildren Katerina, Cassandra and Spiros, and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, godchildren, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Spiros and brother Nick Kyrianos. Funeral services for Faye will be held at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago Saturday, September 5, at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, 50 guests are allowed and are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. If you are not feeling well, it is requested that you share your condolences online at jgadinamis.com
. Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
at https://team.kidney.org/campaign/Faye--Lazos
. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847-375-0095