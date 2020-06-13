Frances A. Matyasovics - Of Matteson, passed away at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Age 77 years.
Survived by her sister Maria N. (Robert) Zikmund of Yorkville, her brother Luigi V. DelBarba of Tuscon, AZ. Her aunt Monica Beno, Three closest cousins, Mary and Roberta Koppers, Kathleen Beno and many more cousins. Her other family members Joan Lance and Joseph Matyasovics.
Preceded in death by her parents Joseph H. and Mary A. (nee Beno) Matyasovics.
Frances was born in Chicago on May 7, 1943 and was adopted at age 3 by her loving parents Joseph and Mary. She retired from Sweetheart Cup Company in 2008. Member of First Catholic Slavic Ladies Association, Frances generously gave to various Catholic charities including Native American charities.
Private graveside services will be held at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Service arrangements under the care of Carlson-Holmqiust-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.