Frances A. Molloy (McGinnis)
Frances Molloy was born in Chicago, Illinois to John and Frances McGinnis. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Frances adored painting and playing the piano. She was happiest with her family, and loved the lively conversation held by her many children and grandchildren. Frances Molloy, nee McGinnis, age 89; beloved wife of the late Peter C. Molloy; loving mother of Mary Pat Molloy, Fran (Desmond) Jones, Cathy Molloy, Noreen (the late Tom) Corbett, Pete (Julie) Molloy, Margaret "Brown" Molloy, Jeanne (Art) Holecek, Tom Molloy; and the late Matthew J. Molloy; cherished grandmother of Moira (Jackson) Frost, Connor Corbett, Caitrin (Jones) Gruchot, Megan (Holecek) McNamara, Molly Corbett, Peter Molloy, John Holecek, Ryan Brown (Virginia), Frannie Jones, Jack Molloy, Ellie Corbett, Gareth Jones, Matt Holecek, Pat Corbett, Michael Molloy, Declan Brown, Kelly Holecek, TJ Molloy, Mairead Brown and the late Anna Molloy; great grandmother to EJ Frost and Ariah Corbett; sister to Mary (the late James) Lynch; brother Arthur (Nancy), McGinnis; the late Jack (the late Patsy) McGinnis as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, August 12th, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove. A private Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 13th, at Notre Dame Church in Clarendon Hills, IL. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Frances' honor to her granddaughter Anna Molloy's organization, Anna's Celebration of Life Foundation, www.annascelebrationoflife.org
or Misericordia Heart of Mercy, www.misericordia.com
appreciated. For Information: 630-323-0275 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com