Frances Ann Kokas

Frances Ann Kokas Obituary
Frances Ann Kokas, of Elmhurst, age 81, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 in her home. Born November 3, 1937 in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Dominick & Esther (nee Potter) Alvino. She will be dearly remembered for her love, style, class and grace. She is survived by her three children, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren and the many who loved her. Funeral Service was held at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Memorial donations to () appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Director. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019
