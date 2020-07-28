Frances Ann Wojcik (nee Dluzen) died peacefully at home on July 21, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Mary Ann (J. Gregory) Cull, Steven (Ann Rose), Susan and Michael (Joanne); devoted grandmother of Kevin and Brian Cull, Helena and Tadeusz Wojcik, and Brittney, Ian, and Isabella Wojcik. Dear daughter of the late Roman and Anna Dluzen. Fond sister of Stanley, the late Edward (Alice) and Bronislaw Dluzen. Godmother of Kathleen Liuzza and Donna Godlewski. Sister-in-law of the late Stanley (Eugenia) Wojcik, Genevieve (Edward) Bulawa, Evelyn, Walter, and Wanda Wojcik; aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend to many in the US and Poland. She grew up in Chicago, attended St. Hyacinth School and graduated from Foreman High School. After working in the offices of Montgomery Ward and the regional office of the A&P grocery chain, she married and devoted the rest of her life to raising her family. She was a longtime parishioner of St. James (Fullerton Ave) in Chicago and Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Glenview. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memphis, TN. Visitation Saturday, August 1, 2020, 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 Golf Rd., Niles. Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, followed by entombment at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Due to the pandemic, visitation and funeral services are limited. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com