Frances Aurience nee Mazzone age 69. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Dearest mother of the late Jennifer Laden. Loving step-mom of Eileen Zemko, Anthony and Maureen. Cherished Grandmother of Emily, Matthew and Joey. Fond Sister of Ginny(Nick) Lunsford. Many nieces, nephews relatives and friends, Funeral Service Thursday 11 A.M. at Brust Funeral Home 415 N. Gary Ave. Carol Stream, IL Visitation Wednesday 2-9 P.M. Interment River Hills Memorial Park Batavia, IL 630-510-0044
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 18, 2019