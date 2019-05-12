|
Frances F. Brown, 83. Born in Portugal on January 1st, 1936. Beloved mother of Garrett (Simone) Brown, Jackie Brown and Karen (Doug) Golonka. Adored grandmother of Rachel and Daniel. Loving sister of the late Elliott (Renee) Friedman. Dear aunt of Terry Friedman. Frances enjoyed playing bingo and socializing with her friends at the Glenview Senior Center. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. A Celebration of Life in Frances' honor will happen at a later date. Info 847-901-4012
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019