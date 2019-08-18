|
Frances C. Gimino passed away peacefully Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Northwest Community Hospital following a short illness. Her loving husband Kenneth Bacus was at her side. Fran was born December 28, 1943, to Charles and Rose (nee Sukalec) Tortorello. Fran was a lifetime resident of the Chicago area and graduated from Holy Family Academy, Class of 1963. She valued her Catholic education. She leaves behind a husband of 27 years, two step sons, Michael and Glen Bacus, and a step-granddaughter, Hanna Bacus. She is also survived by her former husband Philip Gimino and son Jeffrey Gimino. Fran will be dearly missed by her goddaughter, Sandra Henderson, with all her Auntie Mame love. To Fran, meeting at the pool and spending time with friends was a day well spent. She retired from her life long position with the Building Acquisition Division of the General Service Administration. Fran then went on to a successful career in retail sales of fragrances and purses.
Funeral Mass will take place at 10 am August 21, 2019 at Saint Emily Church, 1400 East Central Road, Mount Prospect, IL 60056.
Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019