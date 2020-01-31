|
Frances C. Lube, age 71, of Countryside; beloved wife of Robert R. Lube; loving mother of Michelle (Rick) Finn, Jennifer (Richard) LeGrand, Meganne Lube, & Robert F. (Diane) Lube; proud Nana of Robert James, Grace Olivia, Claire Elaine, Autumn Olivia, & Emma Rose; Franma of Justin & Amanda; dear sister of James (Vicky) McNellis; preceded in death by loving parents James D. & Olivia M. McNellis; aunt, cousin, & friend of many. Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. on Monday, February 3 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather for prayers at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, from the funeral home to St. Cletus Church. Mass at 10 a.m. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Memorial donations in Fran's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (https://www.jdrf.org/) are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020