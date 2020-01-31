Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 W. 55th St.
Countryside, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 W. 55th St.
Countryside, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Cletus Church
Frances C. Lube

Frances C. Lube Obituary
Frances C. Lube, age 71, of Countryside; beloved wife of Robert R. Lube; loving mother of Michelle (Rick) Finn, Jennifer (Richard) LeGrand, Meganne Lube, & Robert F. (Diane) Lube; proud Nana of Robert James, Grace Olivia, Claire Elaine, Autumn Olivia, & Emma Rose; Franma of Justin & Amanda; dear sister of James (Vicky) McNellis; preceded in death by loving parents James D. & Olivia M. McNellis; aunt, cousin, & friend of many. Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. on Monday, February 3 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather for prayers at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, from the funeral home to St. Cletus Church. Mass at 10 a.m. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Memorial donations in Fran's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (https://www.jdrf.org/) are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
