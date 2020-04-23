|
Frances "Fran" C. Weyna age 73. Beloved wife of Edward. Loving mother of Catherine and Jennifer. Cherished sister of Nancy (late Edward) Henderson, late Carol (Garland) Ralston. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Donation are appreciated to www.rainbowhospice.org. Funeral services are private. The Weyna family will contact their friends for a memorial service in the future. Arrangements entrusted to Belmont Funeral Home.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020