Frances Lucia Bandanza Cannizzaro, age 103, born May 24, 1916, called home March 3, 2020; wife of the late Samuel Joseph Cannizzaro, adored mother of Albert Jerome, Laurence James (Elisabeth), Maria Ann (John), Samuel Francis (Cindy) and the late Angelo Philip; beloved grandmother of Michael, Cristine (Konrad), Samuel (Kiersten), Angelo (Stephanie), Santino (Alex), Dominic, Lauren, Kali (Greg), Anthony Francis, Gina, Francesca, Vito, and the late Vincent; loving great-grandmother of Ron, Nick (Aracelli), Michael Francis (Michelle), James, Isabella, Josephine, and Jack; dear great-great-grandmother of Sophia, Nathaniel, and Valerie, adored sister of the late Rose (Joe); beloved auntie, great auntie and great-great auntie of Vince, Mary Rose, Albert Francis, John, and their children and grandchildren. Frances was born in Chicago of Sicilian immigrants Albert and Mary Bandanza, graduated with highest honors from LakeView High School in 1933, and married Sam in 1940. She was an accomplished pianist, a fabulous cook, a faithful Catholic, a crossword and Scrabble master, smart, loving, and funny with a wonderful laugh. She leaves an emptiness in all our hearts. Funeral services, Saturday, March 7 at 11AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave, to Queen of All Saints Basilica for a Mass of the Resurrection at 11:30AM. Internment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Friday, March 6, 4:00PM - 8:00PM at the funeral home. Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020