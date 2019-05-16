Frances "Chickie" (Amatore) Coniglio, 101, of East Stroudsburg, PA passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.She was born in Chicago Illinois; the daughter of the late Vincent Amatore and Santa (Trippiddi) Amatore.Frances was a member of St. Matthew's Church in East Stroudsburg. She was a homemaker who enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards, and baking. Some of her specialties were Italian cookies and homemade cannoli. Frances was a great friend to everyone she met and was willing to help anyone at any time. Frances was known for mailing cards to all her family and friends for birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays. Survivors include one daughter, Rose Mary Nickas of East Stroudsburg, PA; three sons, Leonard Coniglio of Glen Ellyn, IL, Vincent Coniglio and fiancée Patricia Ann Kuzma of Pinehurst, NC, and John (Dolores) Coniglio of Hoffman Estates, IL; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was the last member of her generation. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Rosario Coniglio, who she was married to for 54 years; two brothers, Roy (Kate) Amatore and Anthony (Mary) Amatore; two sisters, Beatrice (William) Corrie and Rose Amatore; two daughter-in-laws, Darlene Coniglio and Michelle Coniglio; and son-in-law, Tom S. Nickas.Visitation will be held at Cypress Funeral Home (1698 N. Bloomingdale Road Glendale Heights, IL) on Friday, May 17 from 4-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Matthew's Church in Glendale Heights, IL on Saturday, May 18 at 10 am. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL. A memorial service will be held in East Stroudsburg, PA at a later date.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity or organization of the donor's choice. For service information, please call Cypress Funeral Home at 630-653-7666 or visit cypressfuneralhome.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary