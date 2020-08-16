1/
Frances Duffy Fanning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Duffy Fanning age 87, of Winnetka died peacefully at home on August 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Daniel Fanning; loving mother of Kathleen (Robert) Lojkovic and Megan (Daniel) Curran; proud grandmother of Michael, Matthew (Katie) and Danny Lojkovic, Danny and Patrick Curran; great-grandmother of Anna and Sophie Lojkovic; dear sister of Catherine (the late George) O'Leary, Joseph (Sally) Duffy, Peggy (Tom) Carey, the late Jack (Phyllis) Duffy and the late Marion (the late Steve) Jehle. Funeral Mass was private at Saints Faith Hope and Charity Church. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge Avenue Chicago, IL 60660. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mrs. Fanning and all her family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved