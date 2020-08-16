Frances Duffy Fanning age 87, of Winnetka died peacefully at home on August 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Daniel Fanning; loving mother of Kathleen (Robert) Lojkovic and Megan (Daniel) Curran; proud grandmother of Michael, Matthew (Katie) and Danny Lojkovic, Danny and Patrick Curran; great-grandmother of Anna and Sophie Lojkovic; dear sister of Catherine (the late George) O'Leary, Joseph (Sally) Duffy, Peggy (Tom) Carey, the late Jack (Phyllis) Duffy and the late Marion (the late Steve) Jehle. Funeral Mass was private at Saints Faith Hope and Charity Church. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge Avenue Chicago, IL 60660. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847) 675-1990.