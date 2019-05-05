|
|
Frances E. Koznecki, nee Smith, age 91, beloved wife of the late Raymond; cherished sister of the late Dorothy (the late Robert) Dismang; loving aunt to John (Renee) Dismang; great-aunt of James (Rori), Mark, and Matthew Dismang; great-great aunt of Hudson Dismang. Visitation Monday 3 to 9pm at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien, where Funeral Service will be held Tuesday 11:00am. Int. Private. For info call 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019