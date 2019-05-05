Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Koznecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances E. Koznecki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances E. Koznecki Obituary
Frances E. Koznecki, nee Smith, age 91, beloved wife of the late Raymond; cherished sister of the late Dorothy (the late Robert) Dismang; loving aunt to John (Renee) Dismang; great-aunt of James (Rori), Mark, and Matthew Dismang; great-great aunt of Hudson Dismang. Visitation Monday 3 to 9pm at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien, where Funeral Service will be held Tuesday 11:00am. Int. Private. For info call 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now