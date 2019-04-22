|
Frances Farkas, age 77 (nee Ashley) beloved wife of Ronald Farkas, happily married for nearly 55 years; loving mother of Deborah (Christopher) McGill, Gail (Matthew) Klein and Daniel (Anne) Farkas; cherished Grandma Fran to Sarah, Noelle and Jonathan McGill, Michelle, Alexander and Evan Klein and Samara Farkas, dear sister of Martin Ashley and the late Zeke Barry Ashley; treasured aunt of five nieces and nephews. Fran saw the best in everyone and lived her life with joy and love. Chapel service Tuesday, April 23, 12:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2019