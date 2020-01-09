|
Frances "Fanika" nee: Podbevsek (84). Formerly of Chicago, Carillon Lakes of Crest Hill, IL, and Burgess Square of Westmont. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Fritz and the late Mirko Oblak. Loving mother of Michael (Kristie) Oblak and the late Claudia (Philip and Eva) Videckis. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister and aunt to many and a friend to all. Visitation: Lying in State 11:30a.m. Saturday January 11, 2020 until time of Mass at 12:30p.m. at St. Mary's Slovenian Catholic Mission Church, 14246 Main Street, Lemont, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Slovenian Catholic Cultural Center, 14252 Main Street, Lemont, IL 60439. Arrangements entrusted to Debbie Zefran-Jerry. Please celebrate Fanika's life at www.newtraditionfunerals.com ph#630-230-8399.
