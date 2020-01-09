Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Mary's Slovenian Catholic Mission Church
14246 Main Street
Lemont, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Mary's Slovenian Catholic Mission Church
14246 Main Street
Lemont, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Fritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Fritz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Fritz Obituary
Frances "Fanika" nee: Podbevsek (84). Formerly of Chicago, Carillon Lakes of Crest Hill, IL, and Burgess Square of Westmont. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Fritz and the late Mirko Oblak. Loving mother of Michael (Kristie) Oblak and the late Claudia (Philip and Eva) Videckis. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister and aunt to many and a friend to all. Visitation: Lying in State 11:30a.m. Saturday January 11, 2020 until time of Mass at 12:30p.m. at St. Mary's Slovenian Catholic Mission Church, 14246 Main Street, Lemont, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Slovenian Catholic Cultural Center, 14252 Main Street, Lemont, IL 60439. Arrangements entrusted to Debbie Zefran-Jerry. Please celebrate Fanika's life at www.newtraditionfunerals.com ph#630-230-8399.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -