Frances "Fay" Futterman. Beloved wife of the late Oscar. Devoted daughter of the late Jennie and the late Harry Cohen. Loving mother of Howie (Jody), Marty (Lori), and Ron (Anita). Proud grandmother of Jay (Jenny) Futterman, Brittany (Adam) Andersen, Tracie Futterman-Alverez (Paul), David (Allison) Futterman, Julie (Jonathan) Garfunkel, Matthew Futterman, Michael Futterman, and Marc Futterman. Cherished great-grandmother of Otis, Milo, Isaac, Ezra, Kenzie, Taylor, Austin, Natalie, Ilana, Nora, Jaxton. Dear sister of the late Mennetta Brosten. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chicago Community Covid -19 Response Fund, www.chicagocovid19responsefund.org. Private service will be held. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.