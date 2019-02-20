|
Frances G. Budzik, nee Guzior, age 87, beloved wife of Robert K. Budzik; loving mother of Cynthia (Kevin) Campbell, Teri (Michael) Panoch, Robert J. (Cassandra), Kenneth, and the late Linda Budzik; dear grandmother of Kyle, Brady, Kelsie (Hunter), Stephanie (Ryan), Jessica (fiance Darren) Walter, Ellis, and Emil; cherished great-grandmother of Sydney and Nolan; Frances was the youngest of seven siblings and a fond aunt of many; she was a member of the St. Catherine Laboure Anne's Guild and the Niles Women's Club. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles on Friday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Saturday 12:15 pm to St. Catherine Laboure Church Mass 1:00 pm. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019